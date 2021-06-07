A unique family home by the sea

Set in Northburn View, Makore is a great family home in a seaside setting.

Makore offers plenty of space both internally and externally and is set in a highly regarded residential area of Eyemouth, with the town centre, beach and harbour all within walking distance.

The interior offers plenty of flexibility with some of the rooms lending themselves to different uses depending on preference – not least the large home office, as it is currently used, which could also provide options as a downstairs double bedroom or perhaps even a self-contained annex due to its own private access directly from the gardens.

The main hallway which leads through to the open plan kitchen and dining area which fits perfectly with modern family living – a great sociable space ideal for family gatherings or entertaining.

The spacious home office could easily be converted into a fifth bedroom.

The spacious lounge sits to the side of the hallway with a large window looking out to the front garden and a doorway opening through to the conservatory, which affords a lovely spot from which to enjoy the outlooks over the gardens.

The large home office, or fifth bedroom, sits to the back of the house and the downstairs cloakroom provides a useful facility.

The open stairs in the hallway lead up to the landing, which gives access to four double bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobe storage and the family bathroom, complete with a four-piece suite.

The property is positioned in a large corner plot, which creates generous garden grounds on all sides.

The main area of garden to the front, side and rear is laid to lawn, with a combination of hedging and flower beds making for a substantial space to relax and entertain.

To the other side has a well-tended kitchen garden, with various areas for growing fruit and vegetables. To the rear is a greenhouse, together with a timber-built shed to the side of the garage.

The driveway allows for off-road parking for several cars, while the single garage and adjoining car port offers additional covered parking.

the property is on the market for a tempting £280,000.