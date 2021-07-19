A touch of Georgian splendour in Duns

Our property of the week is a stunning Georgian townhouse near Duns town centre.

11 Currie Street is typical of its era … this Georgian townhouse has great appeal with its solid stone construction and symmetrical appearance which incorporates large sash and case windows and traditional entrance porch.

Internally, the styling of the property is simply stunning – a real masterclass in presentation and with excellent care having been taken to retain or restore as much of the original charm and character as possible.

The current owners have undertaken an extensive programme of refurbishment during their time there which has resulted in a subtle blend of traditional styling with more modern design influences.

The well-stocked and colourful patio garden which lies to the front and extends to the side of the property provides a pleasant area to sit out.

The interior oozes traditional charm throughout.

To either side of the hall lie both public rooms; the lounge features a magnificent feature fireplace, exposed floorboards and fabulous full-height windows.

The dining room is a great space for entertaining – lots of room for a large table and chairs and again with feature fireplace and floor to ceiling sash and case windows.

A hatch to the rear opens to the adjoining kitchen … a lovely space, presented in traditional farmhouse style with a great range of units, space for everyday dining and an external nine-pane glazed door.

The first floor hosts a lovely galleried-style landing with a window to the front. Bedroom three, a pleasant double room, lies to the rear of the landing, as does the shower room.

To the front, bedroom two is a generous double with built in storage and large windows and the impressive master bedroom provides a real sense of grandeur.

There is also a fantastic attic space with obvious scope for further development and conversion, subject to consents, and would make an ideal studio or office space.

The property is on the market for offers over £260,000.