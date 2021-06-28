A sun-kissed rural cottage near Coldstream

Cheviot Cottage at Darnchester West Mains, near Coldstream.

Positioned in a truly idyllic location, as the name suggests, Cheviot Cottage enjoys open far reaching views to the south, taking in the Cheviots in the distance.

Only a few miles of the border town of Coldstream, the location is ideal for those looking for peace and tranquillity while remaining within reasonable reach of local amenities and schools.

One of only three cottages, the property boasts lovely gardens to the front side and rear, as well as ample private parking and a selection of outhouses and sheds, including a well-appointed summerhouse/studio.

The lounge is a lovely traditional room with plenty of natural light and a cosy ambience.

The interior is designed to enjoy the south-facing aspect and as such it also benefits from great sun throughout the day.

The layout offers some flexibility, depending on preference, with the boot room providing options potentially for a downstairs shower room, while the utility room could easily be reinstated as a third bedroom if preferred.

The majority of the rooms are positioned to make the most of the open outlooks with windows facing south – the lounge is a lovely traditional room with plenty of natural light and a cosy ambience provided by the wood panelling and feature multi-fuel stove. The windows in this room also benefit from working shutters.

From the lounge there is access to the modern dining kitchen – having been refitted with a great range of shaker style base units which incorporate a useful breakfast bar/dining area. A built in pantry style cupboard to one corner provides useful storage.

The upper floor hosts two very spacious double bedrooms, both flooded with natural light and both with the benefit of built-in storage.

The bathroom has been refitted in recent years with a modern white suite with shower over the bath, wet wall panelling and built-in vanity storage.

The lovely cottage-style gardens extend to the side and rear, mainly laid to lawn with established planted borders, leading to the superb summerhouse/studio and workshop/garage.

Offers over £200,000 are being invited for this cracking rural accomodation.