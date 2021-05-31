A pair of must-see rural homes

Cluaran Tigh at Macksmill, near Gordon.

Firstly, Cluaran Tigh is an attractive modern four-bed detached family home, with open living space in a quiet rural setting, near Gordon.

It sits within a small settlement of properties and has generous gardens which extend to around a third of an acre.

The layout is flexible and spacious, featuring a large open-plan living area at ground level which opens out onto the gardens; whilst upstairs there are four good sized double bedrooms, two of which boast en-suite facilities.

Presented in very good order throughout, this well maintained property is perfectly suited to those seeking an easily managed family home which is ready to move into. In addition to the gardens, the property also boasts a large driveway and a detached double garage which ensures there is ample private parking.

It’s on the market with a guide price of £375,000. To view, call Cullen Kilshaw on 01573 922 475.

If you don’t need all that space, positioned within its own private, woodland grounds, the single-bedroom Gateside Cottage, at Castle Mains near Duns, is accessed via a lengthy private drive and with no immediate neighbours.

For those in search of peace and tranquillity, you won't get much better than this.

The grounds extend to around a third of an acre and incorporates woodland, neat lawns, a vegetable plot not to mention the burn that runs through the foot of the gardens, all with the fantastic backdrop of a small waterfall that lies beyond.

Gateside Cottage certainly offers 'the good life' and has options to suit those that work from home or that need to cater for extended family, with the detached timber lodge within the garden grounds, serviced with water and drainage, this is a great space and currently used as sleeping accommodation for guests.

Due to the space on offer outside, there are also various options to further extend the cottage if desired, subject to permissions.