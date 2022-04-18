A home to place you in good steading

Florida Steading comes with more than an acre of land. Photos: Hastings

Nestled peacefully in rolling countryside just over the Scottish Border, providing a truly restorative location while still easily connecting to modern amenities, Florida Steading and Cottage is a fantastic find.

This carefully renovated steading sits in a generous plot extending to just over an acre; with stylish accommodation including bright and open living space, three comfortable double bedrooms and an excellent work and storage space.

In addition, the charming plot includes a traditional stonebuilt cottage, perfect guest accommodation and providing an income potential given the draw of the area for outdoor enthusiasts.

The property has a bright open-plan kitchen.

With a striking stone frontage and beautiful countryside backdrop, the steading is extremely successful in both presentation and design; with a well-considered layout offering plenty of living space including an open plan kitchen and family room with adjoining dining room and living room, the steading hosts two ensuite bedrooms on the ground floor, with a further double bedroom, bathroom and home office above.

The interior follows a bright and fresh décor with quality fixtures and fittings and an elegant contemporary feel, marrying perfectly with impressive retained features and charming garden outlooks. There’s storage space aplenty, a useful utility room as well as eaves storage on the first floor and a double garage with plenty of parking.

Glorious garden grounds surround the property; filled with mature sheltering trees, wildflowers, a large stretch of lawn and views to Liddesdale valley and beyond. A path winds down the garden to tranquil woodland complete with a gentle running stream at the foot. The cottage sits opposite the Steading plot and entrance opening. With its own drive and garden and an excellent level of privacy, the cottage requires full renovation with scope for extension, subject to planning, and would make an excellent holiday let or rental investment alongside the steading.