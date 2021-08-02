A home by the sea at Pease Bay

You won't have far to go to get sand in your toes. Photos: GSB.

Commanding a prime location on a quiet corner plot within Pease Bay Holiday Park on the stunning North Berwickshire coast, this luxury two-bedroom detached lodge enjoys a range of fabulous facilities, including a recently-refurbished bar and restaurant, and access to a private beach.

A bright, spacious entrance hall with built-in storage welcomes you into the lodge and leads into the living accommodation on the left.

Enjoying a sunny triple-aspect outlook and panoramic bay views, this impressive open-plan area is enhanced by a contemporary focal fireplace and provides space for both lounge and dining furniture and access to the decked terrace.

The living space boasts a stunning view.

Wrapped around one end of the room and zoned by a sociable breakfast bar, is a fully-integrated kitchen with modern cream cabinetry, an oven and grill, a gas hob, a statement extractor hood, a fridge/freezer, and a washing machine.

Two double bedrooms are accompanied by built-in wardrobes.

The master bedroom enjoys a four-piece en-suite bathroom, with separate hall access, and leads into a versatile south-facing conservatory (currently used as a bedroom) which, in turn, opens onto the terrace.

Completing the accommodation on offer is a bright good-sized shower room, featuring vanity/linen storage.

Gas central heating and double glazing are found throughout, while a rear porch provides a useful versatile space and offers excellent storage for surf boards and kayaks.

Externally, the lodge is complemented by a wraparound decked terrace yielding scenic bay views and providing an idyllic setting for al fresco dining and relaxation,

An allocated parking space is provided in a secure residents’ car park.

Site fees are approximately £5,400.

22 Cliftside is on the market for offers around £75,000.