A cracking pair of homes in Berwickshire

24 West High Street, Greenlaw. Photo: Hastings.

The first offering is located in the heart of the lovely village of Greenlaw.

24 West High Street offers an excellent opportunity for those in search of a renovation/modernisation project with great scope to create a very well appointed family home.

The property benefits from a large garden to the rear with a useful outhouse, which could easily be enclosed/fenced to provide a lovely family friendly space

13 Newtown Street, Duns. Photo: Hastings.

To either side of the entrance hall are both public rooms; the lounge has large front-facing windows with built-in storage below and a feature fireplace. The dining kitchen offers good proportions, with the kitchen area towards the rear of the room and plenty of room to the front for dining or sofas. Again, a feature fireplace creates a pleasant focal point. Extending off to the rear is a large utility area which in turn leads to the glazed rear porch out to the garden.

The upper floor hosts two bedrooms – both well-proportioned double rooms served by the central bathroom.

Outside, a large area of lawned garden lies to the rear of the property, accessed both from the rear porch and from the shared vennel leading off the High Street. The garden is mainly laid to lawn and offers a blank canvas for further landscaping, and could easily be fenced or enclosed to provide further privacy.

It’s on the market for offers over £120,000.

Our second home is located close to Duns town centre.

13 Newtown Street is perfectly placed for those looking for easy access to the towns shops and amenities. The ground floor apartment has the advantage of a shared sunny rear courtyard, while the interior now offers scope for general cosmetic upgrading. This is a great prospect as a first time purchase, buy to let investment or for those specifically looking for accommodation at ground floor level.

This home could be yours for a snip, with offers over £70,000 invited.