A charming home near the sea

Rowanlea, in Coldingham's Bridge Street.

Rowanlea, in the coastal village’s Bridge Street, is a rare opportunity for those looking for that idyllic coastal village lifestyle, perhaps for a family looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

Alternatively, it would be equally fantastic as a 'lock-up-and-leave' holiday home or even as successful holiday let opportunity.

The generous entrance hallway offers a lovely warm welcome and has an under-stair cupboard.

The lounge includes a beautiful open fireplace. Photos: Hastings.

The lounge is a light, airy and well-proportioned room with a charming traditional open fire and shelved recess to the side.

A short set of steps lead up to the dining/family room with sliding glazed doors opening out to the back garden, which flood the space with natural light.

The impressive family dining kitchen, with window to the front, has an excellent range of wall and base units, with ample worktop space.

Leading up from the kitchen, the utility room provides space for a washing machine, and houses the oil-fired central heating boiler, while the primary back door opens out to the garden.

Accessed from the utility room, the shower room has a contemporary feel, with a large shower enclosure and stylish wash hand basin and wc, complimented with grey marble effect tiling.

With a window to the front and large Velux window to the rear, the main bedroom is bright and spacious, while the second and third bedrooms are also large enough for double beds.

The first floor accommodation is completed with a very useful cloakroom with wc and wash hand basin, which if desired, and given the necessary consents, could be extended into a second shower room.

Externally, the fully enclosed, west-facing garden is a surprisingly quiet space, with a combination of decking and patio areas, which lead up to a decent sized, split-level lawn, while a combination of established trees, hedging and shrub borders provide welcome shelter and great privacy to enjoy some al-fresco dining.

Rowanlea is on the market for offers over £225,000.