Glendale society launches silage competition for 2018

The Glendale Agricultural Society have this week launched a new silage competition for 2018. In association with Rumenco, it offers farmers the chance to find out how to get the best from their forage.

The spring and summer of 2018 has proved challenging, and with feed costs rising, making the most of forage is more important than ever. Knowing the quality of forage is vital to allow farmers to making effective use of it.

Rumenco, a leading supplier of high-quality feed solutions, have been running for over 60 years. They offer professional advice and support to farmers for maximising animal performance from their own home-grown feeds.

The silage samples entered into the competition, will be sent to the Rumenco lab for detailed analysis. Results will then be judged against a specific criteria, which will be provided to each entrant.

The winners and results will be announced at an evening event in early November. Rumenco will be on hand to provide and discuss the best options available, advising famers how they can improve their forage to its very best.

Commenting ahead of the competition, Ross Sibbald, Area Business Manager for South Scotland and North East England at Rumenco, said: “Rumenco provides a range of feed buckets, designed for farmers to get the best out of their forage. The first step to doing so is knowing what nutrients are in the forage. So, when I was asked to help judge this competition, I was very keen to be involved.”

The closing date for entries for the competition is Wednesday 3rd October, with sampling taking place on Saturday 6th October. There is an entry fee of £5 per entry and Rumenco will be supplying prizes on the evening for the winners of each category.

Jack Frater, committee member of the Glendale Agricultural Society, added: “We are very grateful for Rumenco’s involvement with the competition and feel it is a key moment to reiterate the importance of good quality silage. On behalf of the Glendale Agricultural Society, we look forward to viewing the best crop of both bales and clamp silage in the region. The aim of this competition is to help achieve the best possible results.”

To register your interest in taking part or for further information, please call Jack Frater on 07595 337922 or Mark Mather on 07787 806955.

Active for over 125 years, Glendale Agricultural Society stages the hugely successful Glendale Show attracting over 12,000 visitors each year and has now become one of the highlights of the Northumbrian agricultural calendar. As well as hosting the multi-award-winning educational Children’s Countryside Day which this year attracted over 1650 children.