Garden party for Marie Curie

Local MSP Rachael Hamilton recently joined more than 100 people at a special event for Marie Curie in Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park.

Celebrating the charity’s latest fund-raiser, it involved local organisers and volunteers from the Scottish Borders such as Karen Woods, Helen Ramsay, and Maureen Stevenson who all attended.

The Blooming Great Garden Party saw MSPs, volunteers and supporters join celebrations for the Blooming Great Tea Party campaign. The charity is also celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

A baking competition was held and judged by Ruth Davidson MSP who recently appeared on a celebrity edition of the Great British Bake Off.

Blooming Great Tea Party is Marie Curie’s summer fund-raising campaign which asks people to get together with friends, colleagues and family to throw a tea party, bake sale or ‘Bake off’-style competition and ask for donations in return.

The Scottish Borders has numerous Marie Curie fund-raising groups including those in Kelso, Melrose, Selkirk, Hawick and Duns.

Ms Hamilton said: “It was great to attend this event as I know the hard work Marie Curie does to care for people with a terminal illness in the Borders.

“I would like to thank everyone across the Scottish Borders who work so tirelessly to fundraise for Marie Curie’

“I would urge any groups of friends, businesses, or local organisations to come together and help fund-raise for this important work by holding a Blooming Great Tea Party.”