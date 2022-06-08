An exclusive experience in the world of Scottish whisky awaits visitors in Edinburgh this Father's Day.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street

For the first time in honour of Father’s Day (19th June), Johnnie Walker Blue Label is offering an exclusive whisky tasting adventure at the newly launched Johnnie Walker Princes Street, Edinburgh. It adds an extra-special element to Johnnie Walker Princes Street by allowing the public access to the most celebrated blended whisky, Johnnie Walker Blue Label, through the limited- edition Father’s Day Whisky and Cheese Tasting Experience.

In the spirit of Johnnie Walker’s ‘Keep Walking’ mantra (a campaign that celebrates those who inspire progress against all odds), Blue Label invites you to spoil someone who inspires you to ‘Keep Walking’.

Be it your father, friend, partner or mentor, reward the person who has helped guide your steps with a journey of flavour that explores the world of whisky with a truly unique, immersive, multi-sensory

Savour the exclusive notes in the Blue Label

experience.

Available on June 19, the Father’s Day Whisky and Cheese Tasting Experience (£40 pp) will showcase some of the most exclusive whiskies from Johnnie Walker, including a dram of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, the pinnacle of blending and renowned as one of the finest whiskies in the world.

Led by a whisky specialist in the Explorers’ Bothy bar, this bespoke experience offers an exploration of Scottish Whiskies, which have been curated by Johnnie Walker’s Master Makers to take guests on a flavour adventure to showcase the mastery of blending of some of Scotland’s rarest and most exceptional whiskies. Working in partnership whisky specialists and Princes Street’s head chef have carefully selected artisanal cheeses to pair with four whiskies to create a unique pairing experience representing the best of Scotland, including three unique blends that are only available at Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

As part of the package guests can also enjoy 20% off any Johnnie Walker Blue Label purchases on the day of the experience in the retail area, as well as complimentary bottle engraving to personalise your

Fancy a dram with a view, try the rooftop bar?

gift with a special message.

Located in the historic heart of Edinburgh, Johnnie Walker Princes Street is part of Diageo’s £185 million pound investment in Scotch whisky tourism following the opening of new offerings in their Glenkinchie, Clynelish and Cardhu distilleries. It is the largest single investment programme of its kind ever seen in Scotch whisky tourism. The visitor attraction is situated across eight floors, with breath-taking bars and event spaces providing a range of behind-the-scenes experiences and tours unlike any other in Scotland.

Set across 71,500 sqft, Johnnie Walker Princes Street takes the concept of personalisation to a scale never seen before in a global drinks visitor experience. Visitors who embark on the Journey of Flavour tour will have their personal flavour preferences mapped with beverages tailored to their palate.

Designed for whisky connoisseurs, the Whisky Makers’ Cellar is a rare underground vault, which allows guests to savour exceptional whiskies straight from the barrels in the live maturation warehouse and an exclusive Johnnie Walker Princes Street expression created by Johnnie Walker’s master makers. Formerly a traditional department store for almost 100 years, the building also contains a state-of-the-art experiential retail space where shoppers can select from rare and exclusive whiskies, fill their own bottles and personalise them.

Exclusive dining options are available

With spectacular views overlooking the city and Edinburgh castle, Johnnie Walker Princes Street boasts two world-class rooftop bars and a terrace, including the Explorers’ Bothy whisky bar with 150 different whiskies, and the 1820 bar and dining experience where world class cocktails are paired with local cuisine inspired by the four corners of Scotland. For those looking to celebrate as a family this Father’s Day, why not enjoy an unforgettable whisky pairing tasting menu (£110 pp) in the Blue Label Room, which seats six to 12 people, with locally sourced Scottish specialities, set against spectacular views of the city.

Violeta Andreeva, Whisky Marketing Director at Diageo commented: “After a tough few years, Blue Label is delighted to invite those who have inspired progress in others to experience Johnnie Walker Princes Street with their loved ones this Father’s Day. The unique tour and tasting is testament to the craft and heritage which underpins Johnnie Walker’s expertise in blending – an expertise which is epitomised by Blue Label, one of our finest blends curated with some of Scotland’s rarest whiskies.”

Johnnie Walker Blue Label is an exquisite combination of Scotland’s rarest and most exceptional whiskies. The whisky is created using a selection of rare casks from the Speyside and Highland distilleries – including delicate Cardhu and Clynelish, warm, rounded Benrinnes, as well as Islay malts for the signature smokiness, and only one in every 10 thousand casks make the cut. With a dynamic depth of character, consumers experience a velvety smooth and vibrant whisky with layers of dried fruits and citrus smoke, evolving into honey, sweet spice and vanilla notes, followed by a long velvety chocolate and smoke finish. It is best served 50ml neat, along with ice-cold water to enhance its smooth and complex character.

To book the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Father’s Day Whisky & Cheese Tasting Experience visit: https://www.johnniewalker.com/en-gb/visit-us-princes-street/book-whisky-tasting/#id=father-s-

day-whisky-cheese-tasting-experience , priced at £40 per person. For further information on Johnnie Walker Blue Label visit: https://www.johnniewalker.com/en-gb/our-whisky/core-range/johnnie-

walker-blue-label/