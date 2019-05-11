Cruise passengers’ Borders excursions

The ‘Silversea’ cruise ship MS. Silver Cloud is scheduled to call at Eyemouth on the morning of Friday, May 31, and departs later that day for Hull.

Passengers will be landed by tender at the Middle Pier pontoon and from there they have the choice of a number of land excursions to St Abbs Head, Floors Castle and Abbotsford House or exploring Eyemouth.

The SilverSea 12 day cruise from Dublin to London (Tower Bridge) leaves Dublin on May 23, and calls at Iona, Lunga, Oban, Mallaig, Portree, St Kilda, Kirkwall, Lerwick, Noss Island, Aberdeen, Eyemouth, Hull, Ramsgate and London.

The Silversea is due to berth in the bay around 6,30am, and passengers will be brought ashore to Eyemouth’s middle pier pontoon at around 7.30am.

A Local Notice to Mariners (No.9 of 2019) has been issued ahead of the visit regarding access and road closures around the visit.

The cruise ship is the third to stop at Eyemouth since it became an accredited post of call for cruise ships in 2012.

The first cruise ship to visit the Berwickshire port was the Noble Caledonia’s MS Island Sky and she returned to Eyemouth in 2015.

Last year The Silver Cloud was due to berth in the bay off Fort Point first thing on May 29, on the same Dublin to London cruise as this year’s visit. However, poor weather conditions on the day meant that the call into Eyemouth was abandoned and passengers were unable to come ashore and visit Berwickshire and Borders landmarks as scheduled because the ship was fogbound off Aberdeen.

Eyemouth could have competition for visiting cruise ships from Berwick in the future. Berwick Harbour Commission is currently trying to develop the town as a cruise ship destination and has been carrying out a £2 million renovation of its jetty which includes the installation of pontoons in the harbour for cruise ship passengers.