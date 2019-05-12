Communi-tea party event

Ahead of Learning Disability Week Scotland (May 13-19), members of Border Links at Kelso have been celebrating their hard work in the local community.

Several groups and individual members were nominated for awards for the tremendous work they do in their local communities of Kelso, Duns and Berwick upon Tweed and they all received Certificates of Achievement from the Scottish Commission for Learning Disability.

They will be celebrating Learning Disability week with a free Communi-Tea Party at Kelso Rugby Club on Thursday, May 16, from 1pm–2.30pm.

You are welcome to join them for home-made delights, tea, coffee or juice, a free raffle with some lovely prizes to be won, games to enjoy and fun to be had.

Follow our fun and activities on Facebook and Instagram or come along and join us at Kelso Rugby Club.