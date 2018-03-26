Borders couples wanted for new series of ‘Don’t Tell the Bride’

Are you and your partner planning to get married?

Scottish couples are being encouraged to apply for a new series of ‘Don’t Tell the Bride’.

The TV show is heading to Scotland to find couples, and anyone interested is asked to get in touch.

Each couple will receive £13,000 to plan the wedding of their dreams - the only catch? The GROOM plans the whole thing.

The show, which is now on E4 after running on BBC Three since 2007, is well-known for its shocking scenes, with the first ever bride refusing to get married earlier this year.

The bride has to be willing to give up planning every detail of the day, including the hen party, dress, cake and venue.

Still interested? You can apply here.