Advice is on hand about Pension Credit payment changes

Pensioners who have a partner of working age are no longer able to apply for Pension Credit.

New rules came into force on Wednesday, May 15, and if a pensioner has a partner of working age they will need to apply for and claim Universal Credit instead of Pension Credit until their partner reaches State Pension age.

Up to May 15, as long as one of the couple had reached state retirement age they could make a claim for pension credit if they were on a low income.

Pension Credit has always been much more generous than working age benefits giving a couple a minimum income of £255.25 per week - the working age benefit is £114.85 a week.

From May 15 if only one of a couple has reached retirement age they will have to either stay on their current benefits or make a claim for Universal Credit, all of which are paid at the lower amount, until their partner reaches retirement age.

Berwickshire Housing Association is in the process of contacting the tenants they think may be affected by this change.

If your birthday falls before February 6, you are not already claiming Pension Credit and you think you may be entitled to it, then you should contact BHA’s Financial Inclusion Team on 01361 884000 or email Financial.Inclusion@berwickshirehousing.org.uk for free impartial advice and assistance.

You have until August 14 to get your claim in as long as you would have been entitled to Pension Credit before May 15.