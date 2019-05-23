7 of the most impressive garden mazes to get lost in around the UK
The UK is full of beautiful places to explore outdoors, but if you are keen to take on an adventure a little more out of the ordinary, these impressive mazes provide the perfect challenge.
Full of twists and turns, Quid Corner have put together a list of the best giant garden mazes around the UK which are sure to provide hours of entertainment. Could you find your way out of these?
1. Marlborough Maze, Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire
Made up of more than 3,000 yew trees and covering almost two acres, this complex maze reveals a cannon firing a ball, banners and trumpets, inspired by Grinling Gibbon's Panoply of Victory carvings on the roof of the main building.
2. Castlewellan Peace Maze, Castlewellan, County Down
Created by a community of more than 5,000 people and formed of over 6,000 yew trees, this maze is a symbol of peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland and if you make it to the middle you get to ring a special bell.