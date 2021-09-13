x

Former Labour Candidate, Ian Davidson, competed in the Scottish Swimming Masters Championship at Tollcross Commonwealth Pool in Glasgow at the weekend.

Ian, sporting a new beard grown during Covid, won 7 freestyle and backstroke events to win the overall Scottish age-group trophy for men aged 70-74.

Ian , who had a heart operation in the Golden Jubilee Hospital in July, said afterwards “ I’m glad to be well on the way to recovery, the longer events, particularly the 400 metres, were hard work but I was able to pace myself to success”

Ian, in the picture above with his colleague Ron Hood, who won the 65-69 age group, is now a member of the Western Masters Swimming Club in Glasgow.

Hundreds of years ago he swam and played water polo for Jedburgh, Gala, Edinburgh University and Jordanhill College swimming Clubs.

Having been a Labour MP in Glasgow he stood for Labour in the Borders in recent Westminster and Holyrood elections.

