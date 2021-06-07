Walk It events back on track

Eyemouth's Walk It group.

Part of the Paths for All network, the low-level guided walks last around 60 minutes and finish up with refreshments … ideal for anyone looking to be more active and enjoy time outdoors.

The project has also added several new walks.

In Berwickshire, there are walks available in Ayton, Earlston, Eyemouth and Greenlaw.

Councillor Tom Weatherston, SBC’s executive member for adult wellbeing, said: “With all the challenges that Covid has brought us, being able to get out into the fresh air and take some much-needed exercise is more important than ever.”