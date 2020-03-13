Scottish Borders Council’s coronavirus preparations

Borderers are being assured that the situation regarding Coronavirus COVID-19 is being monitored very closely in the Borders.

This is being done both by NHS Borders from a clinical perspective and ourselves due to our responsibility for providing a wide range of services to Borderers of all ages.

The position is being co-ordinated by a range of professionals across Scotland, the UK and beyond. This includes Scottish Government, Health Protection Scotland and NHS24.

The most up to date and accurate health guidance is available on the NHS Inform website and Health Protection Scotland website.

The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus and practice good respiratory and hand hygiene:

- Wash your hands often with soap and water. If handwashing facilities are not available, use an alcohol based hand sanitiser that contains at least 60 per cent alcohol.

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in a bin.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

- Avoid close contact with people who are unwell.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Chief Executive Tracey Logan, said: “The Council has been involved in a significant amount of planning at all levels around coronavirus and is continuing to work closely with NHS Borders and other partners, including the Scottish Government, on what is a challenging public health issue.

“We fully appreciate that this is a difficult situation and that people have many questions, but I would reassure residents that our priority is the health and well-being of Borderers and we continue to take advice from experts and follow the guidance issued by relevant organisations.

“All decisions in respect of the Council’s services and any other community matters will only be taken in light of guidance provided at a Scottish and UK level and will not be taken by the Council in isolation.

“Any announcements will be made using our normal communication channels, including online and through local media.”

Guidance for parents is available here