Queen’s Nurse title returns to NHS Borders for a third year

Fiona Mason, Senior Charge Nurse, Scottish Borders Learning Disability Service, has been awarded the coveted Queen’s Nurse title.

As one of 20 community nurses selected by The Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS) Fiona was nominated to join the programme for providing high quality, compassionate care to people in her community.

Fiona, who works within a multidisciplinary team across health and social care, spoke about receiving the award: “Having the Queen’s Nurse title will help to raise the profile of learning disability nursing, which is very important to me. It’s been an honour to have been given the opportunity to be part of an inspirational, innovative and forward-thinking group of nurses who can problem solve and lead change to improve the quality of services within our various areas of expertise.”

QNIS was established by Queen Victoria in 1889 in honour of her Golden Jubilee. Historically, the Queen’s Nurse title was awarded to nurses who completed training that equipped them to work in the community. They provided healthcare and health promotion to people in their own homes and were well respected in the communities in which they practised. However, with the introduction of a national certificate for district nursing, QNIS ceased training, awarding the Queen’s Nurse title for the final time in 1969.

In 2017, after a break of almost 50 years, QNIS reintroduced the Queen’s Nurse title to Scotland. Since the reintroduction, NHS Borders has consistently had one of its own awarded this prestigious opportunity and title.

Nicky Berry, Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Acute Services at NHS Borders, spoke about this achievement: “We are delighted that Fiona has been selected as a Queen’s Nurse. The shift towards providing care closer to people’s homes offers exciting opportunities for the further development of community nursing. Fiona’s work within the Scottish Borders is vital and we look forward to there being more Queen’s nurses across NHS Borders.”