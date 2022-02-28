Public meeting called to discuss GP practice concerns

Eyemouth Community Council’s meeting on Monday, February 28 will be dedicated to issues that have been raised about the town’s medical practice, with a public meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 1.

It comes after the town’s Honorary Provost James Anderson, pictured, wrote a letter on behalf of the community to practice partner Dr Kirsty Robinson last month, raising a number of issues regarding the lack of access to doctors.

With no response to that letter, the community council will now host a meeting to discuss the issues, and what steps it can take, and is encouraging anyone who has concerns or experiences to share to attend.

Eyemouth Medical Practice.

Mr Anderson said: "It has been made very clear locals from the area served by Eyemouth Medical Practice have been let down badly. I have spent some time with residents in their homes talking to them about concerns and the reality of the situation is horrible.

"The public has asked and, in some cases, begged me to not allow the downward spiral to continue.

"It is sadly true that a face-to-face appointment for your pet is more likely from the vet, than a face to face with your own doctor in some cases.”