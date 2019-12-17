Play your part and be prepared this festive season

All Health Centres and GP Practices in the Borders will be closed for the public holidays on December 25 and 26 and January 1 and 2.

Please play your part and help us save the Emergency Department for emergencies by using the following valuable resources before attending the hospital.

Self care is the best choice to treat very minor illnesses, ailments and injuries.

A range of common complaints such as coughs, colds, sore throats, upset stomachs and aches and pains can be treated with plenty of rest and a well-stocked medicine cabinet including paracetamol, ibuprofen, anti-diarrhoea medication, rehydration mixtures, indigestion or heartburn remedies, a thermometer and plasters.

Visit www.nhsinform.scot/ for further information on how to treat a wide range of minor ailments.

Community Pharmacists can provide expert advice and treatment for a range of common illnesses and ailments, and give advice about your medicines.

Some community pharmacies will be open over the festive period.

Please check with your local pharmacy to see when it will be open or visit www.nhsborders.scot.nhs.uk/public-holidays.

Duns GLM Romanes Pharmacy will be open from 10-12pm on Boxing Day Thursday, December 26 and January 2.

However, if you or someone you care for requires medicines regularly, please make sure you order and collect repeat prescriptions in good time to ensure you have enough medicine to last over the festive period in the event that your local pharmacy is closed over the festive period.

If you or someone you care for is unwell and can’t wait until your GP surgery re-opens, contact the NHS 24 helpline on 111.

If the condition is immediately life threatening, dial 999 for an emergency ambulance.