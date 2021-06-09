Patients urged only go to BGH emergency department with life threatening conditions

The Borders General Hospital in Melrose. Photograph: Bill McBurnie.

The health board said the emergency department at the Borders General Hospital (pictured), which was attended by 110 people on Monday, May 31 compared to its usual 70 people per day, has continued to remain “very busy”.

It said that whilst many people who attend the emergency department do require care for life threatening emergencies, some people could have been treated in a more appropriate setting.

An NHS Borders spokesperson said this week: “Our emergency department team continue to see a considerably higher number of people attending the department. This includes an increase in the number of people attending who could have been treated in a more appropriate setting.

"If you need health advice or treatment for non-life-threatening conditions such as sprains or strains, suspected broken limbs, minor head injuries or skin infections and rashes please call NHS 24 first on 111, day or night.

“NHS 24 will assess you by telephone and refer you to the right care in the right place.”

If NHS 24 thinks a patient needs further assessment or any tests such as an x-ray, they will organise for a member of the team to call them and arrange an appointment locally.