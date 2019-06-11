NHS Borders explains its finance issues

Paying the lion’s share of the Scottish Borders Health and Social Care Partnership budget has put NHS Borders under financial pressure.

The partnership’s Integration Joint Board is responsible for primary and community health service, mental health and learning disability services as well as adult social work and home care services. The IJB has a budget of £186m - £135m provided by health from a total NHS Borders budget of £257m.

NHS Borders say they have delivered savings of £23.5m over the last two financial years (£11.7m were permanent), and their 2019/20 financial plan includes savings of £12.4m. In 2018/19 NHS Borders received an additional £10.1m from the Scottish Government to address the financial pressures facing them. The IJB required additional support from Scottish Borders Council of £3.2m for increased social care costs and £6.7m from NHS Borders as a result of increased health costs that year.

Ralph Roberts NHS Borders chief executive said: “NHS Borders has had an excellent record of delivering good quality and relatively high performing services, while also balancing the budget.

“We have acknowledged that in the last 12 months we have faced a number of challenges that required the board to request additional support to meet our immediate financial targets. However the board is fully committed to addressing the financial situation it faces.

“We are working extremely hard with our staff and as we progress this will also need to involve partners and, very importantly, local communities.”

NHS Borders added; ”We are expecting to receive an additional £9.3m in 2019/20, a proportion of which will be provided to the IJB to support their health services.”