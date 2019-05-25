Duns has been at the heart of Borders events during the Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival, which finished yesterday (May 22).

The first community-led Borders Mental Health Awareness Festival was a partnership between The Elephant in the Room – a local mindfulness business, A Heart for Duns, NHS Borders, SBC and Inspiring Life – the Evie Dee Memorial Fund.

Supported by Berwickshire Housing Association, The Rotary Club of Duns, Borders Eco flowers, Mill Pond Flower Farm and Northern Soul Kitchen in Berwick, it was a collaboration embodying this year’s Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival theme – ‘connected’.

Events kicked off with an information marketplace where 30 organisations offering mental health services were represented.

On the agenda were yoga and mindfulness workshops, a children’s music workshop, a screening of the film Careless, exploring the difficulties faced by young people, a band night (including TD1, members of local organisation Addaction and The Mental Health Monologues who shared their personal mental health journeys), a Curry and a Chaat, and an interactive art project.

The Evie Dee Memorial Fund is in memory of 21 year old Evie Douglas who took her own life in 2014. Her Mum, Freda has since been campaigning to raise awareness of mental health issues, and you can contact her via the Facebook page Depression Doesn’t Define Me.

For information on mindfulness courses contact Karen Lerpiniere on 07552568131, or karenlerpiniere@hotmail.co.uk.