Hospital benefits from Friends of BGH donation

The Dermatology department of the BGH has received a PUVA machine costing more than £23,000.

The machine is widely used in dermatology to treat a number of debilitating skin conditions and it can also be used for a type of skin cancer called lymphoma.

Until this machine arrived, NHS Borders was the only mainland trust not to have this facility meaning many patients having to travel to Edinburgh for this life-changing treatment.

Dr Simone Laube, Consultant Dermatologist, said: “Having this treatment available locally will mean Borders patients are provided with a full range of treatment options and the effects of the treatment can be life-changing and in some cases, life-saving.

“We are therefore extraordinarily grateful to the Friends of the BGH for fundraising to support this invaluable and worthwhile treatment for our Borders’ patients.”

Further, in April, the Physiological Measurement Department at the BGH was supplied with an additional nine Lifecard machines costing over £10000.

Austin Ramage, Lead Clinical Physiologist at the department, said: “These devices are widely used and integral to assessing Borders patients for heart rhythm issues and these additional devices are absolutely vital to the service as we move forward.

“Thanks go to the Friends of the BGH and all those who have participated in the fundraising activities for these devices.”

James Marjoribanks, chairman of Friends of the BGH, said: “The Friends of the BGH has been donating equipment etc for the benefit of our local hospital for many, many years and we are grateful for the many fundraising events which take place all over the Borders during the year.

“We are currently raising money for a bladder scanner in Ward 9, which again will be an immense help to the patients and nurses in that ward.

“We are always looking for volunteers to help us raise money for the BGH and would welcome anyone wishing to volunteer to join the committee.”

Contact jym@hoggandthorburn.co.uk if you wish to help.