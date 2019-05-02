GP surgeries and pharmacies will be closed on Monday May 6

Monday, May 6, is a bank holiday and most health centres and GP practices will be closed.

The following practices will be open; Galashiels - Roxburgh Street Medical Practice; Kelso Medical Practice; Lauder - Stow & Lauder Medical Practice; Stow - Stow & Lauder Medical Practice.

During public holiday weekends the emergency department at Borders General Hospital and the out-of-hours service often receive patient contacts which could be treated more appropriately elsewhere, such as local pharmacies.

In Berwickshire, the only pharmacy open on the bank holiday Monday is G L Romanes, Duns (10am-12 noon). Elsewhere Boots pharmacies at Hawick, Kelso, Melrose and Peebles will be open, as well as Lauder Pharmacy, Lloyds Pharmacy, Kelso, Tesco Pharmacy at Galashiels, and Lindsay and Gilmour at Hawick and Selkirk.

Order and collect repeat prescriptions in good time to ensure medicines last over the weekend and if you can’t wait until your GP surgery or pharmacy re-opens, contact NHS 24 helpline on 111.