Eyemouth technician recognised for producing vital PPE
A technician at Eyemouth High School has been recognised for his efforts to help provide PPE for frontline staff.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 10:53 am
Paul Watson has been awarded a Rotary Champions Award after producing 1,500 frames for plastic face screens using a 3D printer.
At the onset of the pandemic demand for these face masks grew rapidly, and with support from Scottish Borders Council and charities who funded the materials, Paul helped provide them for many front line workers throughout the Borders.
Eyemouth Rotary Club president Mick Pawley, who presented Paul with the award, said: “This was at a time when PPE was very scarce and Paul stepped up to quickly help and protect workers and the public in the community.”