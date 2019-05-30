Dementia Awareness Week events being held in Berwickshire

Dementia Awareness Week (June 3-9) focuses on local support and dementia research and various events are being held in the Borders to help people find out about the support on offer in the region.

Christine Proudfoot, Alzheimer Scotland dementia nurse consultant at NHS Borders, said: “Dementia is becoming increasingly common as life expectancy continues to rise and we live longer. That’s why it’s crucial that we raise awareness of dementia and ensure that nobody has to face dementia alone.

“During Dementia Awareness Week we look forward to connecting with individuals and communities across the Borders at information sessions, coffee mornings and open days. Please pop along and chat to us – together we can all contribute to a more dementia friendly Borders.”

Berwickshire events include awareness tables in partnership with NHS Borders from 10am-12 noon: at Coldstream Health Centre on Tuesday, June 4; Eyemouth Co-op on Wednesday, June 5; and Duns Co-op on Friday, June 7. Duns Forget Me Not Café takes place on Wednesday, June 5, 10am-12 noon in Southfield Community Centre, Station Road Duns.

Contact Alzheimer Scotland Borders on 01573400324 or e-mail borders@alzscot.org