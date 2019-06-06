Day care centres replaced

Local Democracy Reporting Service

The withdrawal of the service run by Scottish Borders Council’s arms length organisations SB Cares will result in job losses if “no suitable alternative positions can be found” for day service staff.

A new ‘local area coordination model’ will replace the centres, service users paired with a local area coordinator who can point them in the direction of services such as volunteer-led social centres.

Council officers believe that decommissioning day services will save £208,000 in 2019/20 and deliver a permanent £350,000 saving from 2020/21 and SBC’s executive voted this week to close centres at Galashiels, Hawick, Jedburgh and Kelso. The day centre at Saltgreens, Eyemouth, has already closed after SBC created a ‘joint enhanced day unit’ at Eyemouth Day Hospital. A delay in recruiting staff for the new model, has reduced the projected £208,000 saving in 2019/20 to £50,000.