Registration deadline extended for young Borderers
Borderers aged between 18 and 29 have until 8pm on Friday, June 11, to register for the Covid-19 vaccine and get their appointment details sent to them by email or text.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 4:11 pm
Those not registered by then will be sent their appointment details by letter at a later date.
Nicola Macdonald, vaccination programme manager at NHS Borders said: “The Covid-19 vaccine is our best way out of coronavirus and I’d urge any 18 to 29-year-olds who have not registered to get their appointment details by email or text to do so before the extended deadline of 11 June.
“The registration process is simple, easy and saves time in getting your vaccine appointment.”
Register by going online at nhsinform.scot/under30register or by calling 0800 030 8013.