MP Lamont urges Borderers to follow in his footsteps as he receives first vaccine dose
Borders MP John Lamont received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday at the Borders Events Centre in Kelso, and urged Borderers to do the same.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 5:39 pm
He was given the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine.
Mr Lamont said: “I am really grateful for all the work that has been put into getting the vaccine rollout to this point.
“I would encourage anyone who has not yet been jabbed to roll up their sleeve, get vaccinated, and help protect yourself and your community from Covid-19.
“I am looking forward to being called again in a number of weeks to come for my second dose. It is vital that people show up for both appointments to ensure the best protection.”