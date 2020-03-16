Coronavirus: Restrictions to visiting times across NHS Borders Hospitals

With immediate effect NHS Borders has taken the decision to restrict visiting times in all of our hospitals during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

- Visiting times are restricted to between 3-4pm and 7-8pm

– Only visit if essential please

– A maximum of two visitors per patient, children under the age of 12 should stay at home

- All visitors must use hand gel when entering and leaving clinical areas

Director of Acute Services, Nicky Berry said: “We must ensure that we are doing everything we can to minimise the risk of infection to our patients and hope that visitors will understand this is a sensible and necessary step to take as we manage the evolving coronavirus situation.

“We are asking people to think carefully before coming into any of our hospitals to visit their family members and friends. If they believe their visit to be essential then please adhere to the two new visiting sessions of 3pm to 4pm and 7pm to 8pm.

“A maximum of two visitors per patient is allowed and, again, this is to make sure we are preventing spread of infection as much as we possibly can. Please make sure that hand gel is used before entering and when leaving the clinical areas.

“For those patients in critical care areas and receiving end-of-life care, we would ask that visitors discuss visiting times locally with the senior charge nurse/nurse in charge of the ward.

“Finally, we are asking everyone not to visit our hospitals if they have any flu-like symptoms, a cough, a fever or a cold – or if they generally feel unwell.”

• The best way to protect yourself and others against coronavirus (COVID-19) is to wash your hands with soap and water, or use a sanitiser gel, regularly throughout the day.

• You should also be sure to catch any cough or sneeze in a tissue, bin it, and wash your hands.

• People should also avoid touching surfaces and then their mouth or eyes.

What to do if you have symptoms of Coronavirus (COVOD-19)

It has been announced by the Scottish Government that as of Friday, March 13 anyone developing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, however mild, should self-isolate for sevendays

. The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are recent onset of:

• new continuous cough and/or

• high temperature

If symptoms worsen during home isolation or are no better after 7 days then people should be advised to phone their GP or NHS24 (111).

For the latest health and travel advice, see NHS Inform’s - coronavirus page

For the general public who are planning to travel abroad, guidance can be found on - fitfortravel