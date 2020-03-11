Coronavirus confirmed in the Scottish Borders

Two positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been confirmed in the Borders.

The persons affected are well and have been self isolating since returning from one of the listed risk areas.

NHS Borders Medical Director Dr Cliff Sharp, said: “Given the contagious nature of this coronavirus, confirmed cases in the Borders were inevitable.

“Please play your part in helping us minimise the risk by following this simple advice;

- maintain good hand hygiene; wash hands with soap and water or alcohol hand sanitiser before eating and drinking, and after coughing, sneezing and going to the toilet

- avoid direct hand contact with your eyes, nose and mouth

- avoid direct contact with people who have a respiratory illness and avoid using their personal items such as their mobile phone

- cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing with disposable tissues and dispose of them in the nearest waste bin after use.

“And finally, please do not attend the Borders General Hospital or any healthcare setting and request a test for coronavirus.

“Testing is by appointment only.

“If you are worried you may have coronavirus call 111, stay indoors and avoid close contact with other people.”