Coldingham branch surgery’s future in doubt

Coldingham surgery.

The practice has written a letter to patients, listing the reasons behind their concerns, which include:

significant challenges in the recruitment and retention of staff within the practice which make it very difficult to provide cover across the two surgeries the inability to offer patients a full range of clinical services from the Coldingham branch surgery which they feel is no longer fit for modern general practice, due to the limited facilities and safety reasons when staff have to work alone in the Coldingham surgery, because it presents risks to patients and staff.

Dr Kirsty Robinson, GP partner at Eyemouth Medical Practice, said: “We are working closely with colleagues at NHS Borders to explore these issues, and what measures should be taken to provide the best possible service to our entire practice population going forward.”

NHS Borders will now look at options for patients if the Coldingham facility had to close.

Chris Myers, general manager for primary and community services at NHS Borders said: “Patients who are registered with Eyemouth Medical Practice have been sent a letter advising them of the partner’s concerns about the sustainability of the Coldingham Branch Surgery and Dispensing Service.

"I understand their concerns.

“It is important that we now explore the impact it would have on patients if the Coldingham branch surgery closed and the dispensing service ceased.

“I have written to all patients who have been invited to advise me of any questions or suggestions they have by Monday, August 9.”