Chris Myers to lead health and social care partnership

Chris Myers, who will soon take over the lead of the NHS Borders Health and Social Care Partnership.

Mr Myers has 14 years of experience within NHS operational and strategic roles, and most recently held the post of general manager of primary and community services at NHS Borders.

In his new role – which he takes over from Robert McCulloch-Graham, who is retiring later this year – will be responsible for leading and managing the wide range of integrated health and social care services and strategic programmes.

While his start date is yet to be confirmed, it’s hoped this will take place very soon to allow for a handover.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Myres said: “I am so proud to take on this role at such a crucial time as we look to recover and remobilise our services in the Borders.

"I will continue the work of the Borders Partnership, delivering seamless health and social care for our patients, service users, carers, staff and partners.

"I am overjoyed at this opportunity to work for our community in the Borders.”

The chief officer post is accountable to the chief executives of NHS Borders and Scottish Borders Council, and to the Integration Joint Board.

Ralph Roberts, chief executive at NHS Borders, said: “Integration helps us to put the service user at the heart of everything we do.

"Chris will be a great asset to our partnership as we move forward. He will bring his extensive experience, as well as passion, to the role and I am looking forward to working with him to continue to modernise and improve our local health and social care services in the Borders.”

Councillor David Parker, Convener of Scottish Borders Council and chair of the Integration Joint Board, added: “Together we are committed to moving integration forward and to ensuring that those who use the services, as well as those who deliver them, are fully engaged.

" Chris will undertake his responsibilities with passion, drive and focus on the best possible outcomes for our service users, and I look forward to working with him.