Bank holiday GP and pharmacy opening times: what you need to know

The next Borders public holiday is Monday, October 14.

Most Health Centres and GP Practices will be closed however the following practices will be open:

· Galashiels - Roxburgh Street Medical Practice

· Kelso Medical Practice

· Lauder - Stow & Lauder Medical Practice

· Newcastleton Medical Practice

· Stow & Lauder Medical Practice

Community Pharmacists can provide expert advice and treatment for a range of common illnesses and ailments, and give advice about your medicines.

The following community pharmacies will be open:

Chirnside, GLM Romanes: 9-12.30pm; 1.30-6pm

Coldstream, GLM Romanes: 8.45-5.30pm

Duns, GLM Romanes: 9-6pm

Eyemouth, GLM Romanes: 9-1pm; 2-6pm

Greenlaw, GLM Romanes:9-1pm; 2-5.30pm

Lauder, Lauder Pharmacy: 1-3pm; 2-6pm

If you, or someone you care for, require medicines regularly, make sure you order and collect repeat prescriptions in good time to ensure you have enough medicine to last over the public holiday weekend.

If you, or someone you care for, is unwell and can’t wait until your GP surgery or local community pharmacy re-opens, contact the NHS 24 helpline on 111.

If the condition is immediately life threatening, dial 999 for an emergency ambulance.

Visit www.nhsinform.scot for more information.