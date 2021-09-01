'Appropriate' wearing of PPE required at Borders General Hospital

The inspection considered contributing factors to the risk of Covid-19 and advised more secure storage of possibly-infected clinical waste and linen and “appropriate” wearing of PPE.

It also found six areas of good practice in the hospital.

Ian Smith, head of quality of care, Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: “We found that the cleanliness of the environment was good and the majority of patient equipment was clean. Covid-19 information signage in public areas was very good.

“However, clinical waste and used or infectious linen must be stored securely and personal protective equipment must be worn appropriately by all staff.”

During the inspection between July 26-28, inspectors observed “staff of all disciplines not putting on and removing PPE correctly. This included staff not putting PPE on immediately before carrying out a task or removing it immediately after”.

They also stated that in the corridors, “a number of clinical waste bins were unlocked and therefore clinical waste was not stored securely”.

Sarah Horan, director of nursing at NHS Borders said: "The past 18 months have seen constant change with new processes being put in place in response to the pandemic, so there has been an awful lot for staff to learn and adopt.

“In some cases inspectors observed staff wearing PPE when it was not required, and in other instances it was either put on too early or not taken off immediately after completing a procedure.

“We recognise that the practices observed could present an element of risk to patients and other staff and have addressed this through reminder communications and our regular programme of infection control spot checking procedures.

“The feedback provided from inspections is always welcomed and we will use it to continually improve.