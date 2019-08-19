A healthier, happier, stronger Eyemouth

Live Borders is inviting the people of Eyemouth to come along to their Healthier, Happier, Stronger Taster Day to see just how easy it is to become more physically active.

Live Borders works in partnership with NHS Borders, Macmillan Cancer Support and various other charities to provide physical activity options that can support people into leading heathier lifestyles.

At this taster day, visitors can find out more about exercise classes and options for people living with a long-term condition. There will be taster sessions of ‘Health Conditions’, ‘Gentle Movement’ and ‘Seated Movers’ classes.

Visitors can also learn more about the ‘Activity Referral Membership’, which is a discounted, all-inclusive membership which includes exercise classes, swimming, and gym sessions in all Live Borders facilities for people living with a long-term health condition.

Charlotte Jones, Health and Physical Activity Development Officer, Live Borders, said: “Live Borders is a charity working with different partners to deliver classes across the Borders for people with different long-term health conditions.

“Being active while coping with a long-term health condition is never easy and this is why we offer suitable and supported options at a discounted rate. Our goal is to give people the tools to lead a healthy and active lifestyle by reducing their risk of developing further health issues.

“Being more active improves physical health and it also has an incredible effect on mental health, confidence, social connections, and communities.”

The Health Activities Taster Day takes place from 10-1pm on September 27 at Eyemouth Community Centre. No need to book – just drop in. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, visit www.liveborders.org.uk/health/health-exercise-referral/