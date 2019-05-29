Support in work recognised

NHS Borders facilities manager Natalie Macdonald received a highly commended at the 2019 Scottish Learning Disability Awards.

She was nominated in the ‘support in work’ category by Daniel Murray for the help she gave him when he started as a domestic assistant intern in Ward 9 of Borders General Hospital.

Daniel said: “I applied for an internal vacancy when I was a Project SEARCH intern. I did not get the job, but Natalie had a meeting with me and gave me very good feedback on how to improve my interview skills. The next time I applied I was able to show the skills that I had learnt and I got the job!

“Natalie makes sure all my supervisors are aware of my needs, I feel like part of the team and get good support. She helped me with my confidence, mostly with my confidence to speak.

“I was really excited when I found out my nomination for Natalie had been short-listed.”