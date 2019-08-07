Pupils receive exam results as figures show continued success

Pupils from across the Borders received their exam results this week.

The results are the first snapshot of attainment and achievement for the 2019/20 session, with a fuller picture available later in the year when other accreditation such as college courses and wider achievement awards are finalised.

The number of exams sat across the Borders this year showed a slight increase to 12,800, with approximately:

•6,000 sat at National 5 level

• 4,000 at Higher

• a small increase at Advanced Higher

There was an increase in the number of pupils being accredited for a broader range of subjects at the more challenging SCQF Level 5/National 5 award and a significant increase of young people gaining qualifications at SCQF Levels 1-3.

The overall pass rate (A-C) for S4 pupils at SCQF Level 5 remains consistent over a three year trend at 82 per cent.

In terms of positive destinations, Scottish Borders remains in the top quartile nationally, and well above the Scottish average, with an increase to 96.7 per cent of young people achieving a positive and sustained destination compared to 95.3 percent last year.

Of the young people who sat examinations in May 2019 in the core skills areas of Literacy and Numeracy, more young people than ever are attaining success:

• 97 percent of S4 achieved a literacy award

• 96 percent of S4 achieved a National 5 English award

• 90 percent of S4 achieved a numeracy award

• 82.2 percent of S4 achieved a National 5 award in Maths

These results are broadly in line with last year’s results.

Cllr Carol Hamilton, Executive Member for Children and Young People, said: “Obviously exam results day can be one of the most nervous days in a young person’s life, however what is most important to remember is that every pupil is different and has their own ambitions and aims.

“For some, the results they receive will be vital in getting a place at university, but for many others they will just be one small step towards a job, a Modern Apprenticeship, further education or simply being able to take their preferred subjects and qualifications in their next school year.

“Whatever their situation, I’d like to commend the young people of the Scottish Borders on their results and hard work this year, and thank their teachers, parents and carers for their support.

“All our teachers and education staff are committed to ensuring that every young person is able to fulfil their potential, working hard to provide a curriculum that is designed to ensure our young people are successful learners, confident individuals, responsible citizens and effective contributors to society.

“It is particularly pleasing to see that our commitment to preparing our young people for their next steps in life continues to pay dividends, with an increasing number of them being able to leave education with higher levels of qualifications and attainment and move on to positive and sustained destinations.”

“Waiting on the text or letter that confirms these results is a hugely stressful time for all concerned. Having been through it myself as a parent, I know only too well just how nerve-wracking it can be and I certainly hope that as many as possible have received the results they were hoping for.

“However, for anyone who didn’t get what they were hoping for, the first thing to remember is don’t panic. There is no wrong pathway for our young people; everyone’s learner journey is different and the school or an organisation like Skills Development Scotland have staff on hand to provide all the reassurance and advice you need.”

“It is impossible to compare year-to-year as courses and exams change, as do the pupils sitting them. What we are all striving to achieve though is that our schools provide the best possible opportunities for learning at all levels for our young people, and the results are just one small part of that.”