Pupils are quids in with MoneySense sessions

Pupils in Scottish Borders schools have been learning about managing money during numeracy week with help from Royal Bank.

The youngsters from Lauder, Ancrum, Denholm and Howdenburn Primary Schools all took part in MoneySense lessons delivered by Amanda Baitup Royal Bank’s Community Banker for the Borders.

Denholm Primary pupils enjoyed looking for ways to save money while planning a party.

Michelle Hadwin, post mistress from Jedburgh Mccolls Post Office assisted classes in Howdenburn Primary School to budget while planning a party, she also explained to the children about her role in the Post Office and the banking facilities available.

Imogen Beard from Developing The Young Workforce joined sessions in both Lauder and Ancrum Primary Schools assisting Lauder P7’s becoming Crime Investigators to understand identity fraud.

In Ancrum pupils considered the difference between Needs and Wants, they also considered what they would need to look after a pet dog, older pupils also enjoyed party planning.

MoneySense is one of the UK’s leading impartial and free financial education resources. It is designed to help young people aged five to 18 find a better financial future.

With a range of information, activities and games, the Royal Bank MoneySense programme aims to make learning about money engaging and fun.

Amanda said: “It’s never too early to start learning about how to manage money and understand how to stay safe from fraud/scams.

“The pupils all took part in the lesson enthusiastically and I hope they will now enjoy putting into practice what they have learned.

“I look forward to working with DYW delivering sessions across the Borders.”