Primary pupils’ kit cars on track

More than 100 primary school pupils visited Eyemouth High School last week for part two of their Greenpower race car challenge.

Ahlstron’Munskjo sponsored the challenge for seven feeder primary schools to design and build small versions of a Greenpower race car to race against each other.

All cars were scrutinised by judges from Borders College, Eyemouth High School and Ahlstrom-Munksjö before they raced down a track designed by the school’s senior Greenpower race team. The fastest car, from Eyemouth Primary School, clocked a time of 7.62 seconds.

“I was so impressed with both the design and the performance of the cars,” said Paul Watson, school technician and Greenpower champion. “These pupils have embraced this challenge and have worked so well with one another to create amazing cars.”

“This challenge allows pupils to see the importance of engineering as well as develop team work and communication skills. One aim of this project was to inspire future generations of engineers and I think that we have been successful looking at the calibre of the cars.

“We want to say thank you to Ahlstrom-Munksjö who purchased the kits for the primary schools and Borders College who helped us in our own Greenpower journey.

Robin Chapman, head teacher, said, “We’ve had a great day with all of the P7s in school, first with our round of the Regional Rotary Primary Quiz, and then with the fantastic Greenpower car team.”