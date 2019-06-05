Parents online engagement survey

Scottish Borders Council is urging all parents to have more say in improvements at their children’s school by completing the Parental Involvement and Engagement census.

The survey is open from Monday, June 3 to Sunday, June 30, takes 5-8 minutes to complete and can be accessed at: www.scotborders.gov.uk/parentsurvey

It is part of the Government’s commitment to improving ways parents, carers and families work in partnership with teachers and partners. It has been developed with local authorities across Scotland and contains a number of actions and goals to improve the support and information available to parents.

Questions cover: the ways parents and carers feel informed and involved in their children’s learning; how approachable and accessible school staff are; what opportunities there are to help out in the school; how much information they are given; and how effective the Parent Council is in their opinion.

Councillor Carol Hamilton, SBC’s executive member for children and young people, said: “This is a vitally important opportunity for parents to have their say on how they feel about their child’s school in terms of involvement and engagement and we would like to have as much feedback as we can.

“The information we will get from this will be invaluable in terms of providing us with genuinely useful data that staff can use to strengthen and develop their improvement plans as part of their commitment to making their school the best it can be.

“I would like to encourage all our parents to play their part and make sure their voice is heard. If they would like more information or need assistance at all, they just need to get in touch with their local school who will be happy to help.”