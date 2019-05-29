High school bags its second STEM Award

Eyemouth High School’s determination to raise the profile of engineering as a career won them another STEM (science, technology, engeineering and mathematics) Award.

Borders College presented the school with their second STEM award at a ceremony last Wednesday, thanks to the work and dedication of their technology department.

The school beat off its competition by continuing to raise the profile of engineering and Greenpower racing.

A panel of judges from Borders College looked at STEM projects taking place in schools and community groups over the past year across the Borders, focusing on the ability to work together, show a positive attitude and attention to detail in relation to STEM.

Eyemouth High’s second Greenpower race car project, as well as the mini-rocket challenge that they launched within their feeder primaries, secured the award for them.

Impressed by the Greenpower project Mark Catto from Borders College college said: “The world would collapse without STEM and projects such as this one showcase the importance of getting involved. In front of me are future engineers, electricians and mathematicians. We need to develop these skills to keep the world ticking over.

“I would love to see more and more schools getting involved in STEM projects. For instance, three more Borders schools are going to be building Greenpower race cars and we hope to have a Borders’ league where schools can race each other very soon.

“I also want to thank Paul Watson and Andrew Hay from the technology department because without them, this project would not have happened.”

Eyemouth High School attributes the success of this project to their many partnerships and would like to thank all of them for helping them to achieve this award for the second year.