‘Garage for the sea’ yard takes shape at Eyemouth

Patrick Flockhart at the boatyard.

Just four years ago the historic boatyard at Brownsbank – which has built more than 350 vessels and repaired countless others over the past 100-plus years – was in a sorry state and faced closure with the loss of all jobs.

However, businessman Patrick Flockhart stepped in and established Eyemouth Marine Ltd with exciting ambitions for the yard.

As a ‘garage for the sea’, the key focus is the repair and servicing of vessels, offering a full range of trades including joinery, shipwright, composites, painting, hydraulics, plumbing, engineering, welding, electronics and fabrication, it’s a one-stop-shop for all boat repair services.

The yard also has a very successful contract with the RNLI. The last four years have seen huge changes as the yard was refurbished, cleaned up and plans submitted to develop the old building into a new training and administration hub.

In 2019, Borders College secured funding to develop the Modern Apprenticeship in Boatbuilding and Repair, and implement a digital spoke in the new building, and staff from the college were present at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Director of the department of enterprise and business innovation at the college, Katharine Mathison, said: “We have worked closely with Eyemouth Marine for over two years now and have witnessed some of the challenges they have faced in the development of this project.

“It is incredibly positive to see the new building begin to rise and to see first-hand the work that the team at Eyemouth are involved in.

"We look forward to continuing a productive relationship with Eyemouth Marine and wish them every success as they commence their build.”

By next year, there will be a new suite of offices, accessible facilities and a state-of-the-art training room which will allow the college to provide support to apprentices, not only in Eyemouth but across the country, as well as delivering other commercial short courses.