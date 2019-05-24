Drop-in event aims to give more info

Parents will get the chance to find out more about Scottish Borders Council’s £16 million Inspire Learning programme at events across the Borders in June.

The programme will transform all local schools into world-class digital learning environments and support equality for all pupils.

The events, which will be combined with Area Partnership meetings, are open to everyone and will give people the chance to see what Inspire Learning will look like and understand how it will benefit all teachers and pupils across the Borders.

Information on the roll-out plans will be provided and there will also be the chance to speak to people directly involved with the programme.

The Berwickshire event is on Thursday, June 6, at the Berwickshire Area Parntership meeting which is being held at Whitsome Ark, at 6.30pm. Afternoon sessions at 3pm will also be taking place on the same date for Parent Council members.

SBC’s Executive Member for Children and Young People, Councillor Carol Hamilton: “We have recognised that it is difficult for people to understand the benefits of Inspire Learning without actually seeing it and speaking to key officers about it.

“We have therefore decided to hold drop-in events at Area Partnerships in order to give all parents, carers and any other interested parties the chance to come along to find out more.

“Anyone can come along and we are really urging as many people as possible to attend.”

Councillor Sandy Aitchison, added: “In terms of Inspire Learning, the council has done its utmost to provide information about what it is - but it’s not been easy without face-to-face engagement. That’s where we hope these sessions can help.”