Borders College wins another workplace award

Angela Cox, principal at Borders College. Photo: Phil Wilkinson

In May, the college became a ‘Great Place to Work’ certified organisation.

Now the further education facility has also been listed as a ‘Best Workplace for Women’.

The college has 293 employees, and an impressive 68% of them are women and the executive team of four, which includes the principal and chief executive Angela Cox, is entirely staffed by women.

The figures for the senior leadership and wider leadership teams are equally impressive, with more than 60% of the staff being female.

Borders College is in great company when it comes to the award, as well-known brands such as Hilton, Adobe, Admiral, and GAP are among those who have been awarded the accolade.

Debbie Kerr, head of HR and development at Borders College, said: “It’s fabulous that the college has been awarded this prestigious accolade. Our inclusive culture and our values and behaviours help to support women to achieve success, both in their professional careers and in their life/work balance.

“And, I am proud to be a women leader in Borders College and to be able to celebrate the successes that we are achieving.”

Principal Cox added: “Our workforce strategy links directly to our new strategic plan and seeks to create a highly talented, diverse and motivated workforce who are empowered and engaged through working in a developmental, collaborative, forward-thinking and dynamic working environment.

“This most recent honour further highlights that Borders College is truly a forward-thinking organisation, where creating the right talent pool to meet our business needs is not only a priority but is also the norm.”