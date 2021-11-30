Berwickshire High pupils sent home as school loses power

Berwickshire High School is closed today (Tuesday, November 30) due to a power issue.

By Kirsty Smyth
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 10:37 am
Berwickshire High School in Duns.

A message sent to parents by Scottish Borders Council last night said that all schools were due to be open today, as communities work through the destruction caused when Storm Arwen battered the region on Friday.

However Berwickshire High School in Duns seems to have suffered a power cut overnight.

School transport is being arranged to take children home, and any pupils that can’t return home will be accommodated at the primary school.

Scottish Borders Council