1000 Borders pupils a year learn CPR

Around 6,420 youngsters in the Borders are set to be taught CPR in the classroom before they leave school, over 1000 being taught every year thanks to a British Heart Foundation Scotland campaign.

MSPs this week debated the commitment of Scottish local authorities to train all secondary school pupils in CPR skills, and Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MSP, Rachael Hamilton said: “It is thanks to the commitment from Scottish Borders Council that over 1000 young people across the region will now be well equipped to step in and perform potentially lifesaving CPR, with the knowledge and skills to keep themselves and others safe.”

“We should all be rightly proud that Scotland can and will become a Nation of Lifesavers, it will transform survival rates across the country.”